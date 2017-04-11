A 4x1600-meter relay team from Utah shatters national record

American Fork (@cavemantrack) smashed the year-old national HS record for 4x1600m last night.https://t.co/FR0Tkv9KZ6 pic.twitter.com/4bYM6UNzcu — FloTrack (@FloTrack) April 8, 2017

About a month ago, during an interview with MileSplit, Patrick Parker of the American Fork (Utah) track and field team made a bold prediction. He foresaw the team breaking the national record in the 4×1600-meter relay.

“The speed is going to help us a lot,” Parker told MileSplit in March. “I think we can take it down.”

The prediction turned out to not be so bold, as the foursome did just that. At Friday’s Arcadia Invitational in California, the team shattered the national mark by running 16:41.30.

RELATED: Casey Clinger named 2016-2017 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

As Parker implied in the interview, the team had been eyeing the former record held by Temecula Great Oak (Calif.) High, which was set last year at the same meet in 16:52.95.

Yes, American Fork broke it by 11 seconds.

Carson Clinger led off, followed by McKay Johns, Parker, and then 2016-2017 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Casey Clinger for the anchor leg.

Unofficial split times reported on Letsrun.com had the American Fork boys at 4:26 on the first mile, 4:08 in the second mile, 4:05 on the third and 4:02 on the anchor leg.

Casey Clinger, Parker and Johns are all All-Americans.

“There has been national track and field people who have declared that they are fastest high school trio at one school in U.S. history,” American Fork head coach Timo Mostert told Salt Lake City’s KSTU Fox 13.

In addition to shattering the record, the Cavemen finished nearly a minute ahead of the next fastest team, fellow Utah team Lone Peak (Highland). That group was second in 17:31.04.

And Parker’s prediction came true.

“It’s one for the record books, definitely,” he told KSTU. “We put in that work and that energy and that effort to try to break that record and to have it work out for us is even better. I don’t know how long the record will go for, but to be able to say I was a national record holder is just amazing and to do it with my friends brings it over to the top for me.”

You can see video of the team’s feat below.