A crossbar but no uprights for high school game? Yes, really

Have you heard this one? Two teams walk into a stadium.

The stadium has a crossbar and a spot for the uprights, but no uprights.

Yes, really.

That was exactly how it looked Friday in Rochester, N.Y., when Greece Athena played University Prep.

Greece Athena trailed 8-7 at halftime but scored 21 unanswered points in a 28-8 win.

There were no posts for kickers to attempt to boot extra points through, just a crossbar. The uprights were stolen and haven’t been replaced, according to the owners of the Rochester Rhinos — the soccer team that runs the facility.

So how did referees determine if extra-point kick was good? They eye-balled it. Horseshoes. Hand grenades. PAT kicks. Close enough.

Stadium officials said in a news release Saturday that the grounds crew noticed the uprights were missing when they began to convert the field from soccer to football. They said the uprights were in the storage facility as recently as five days ago.

They said they notified the athletic director of each school earlier in the day and the ADs notified the officials, who cleared the field for use.

UPrep athletic director Dick Cerone said in the same news release that it was the decision by the two schools to “move forward with the game as scheduled” once the officials said they could handle the game. “We notified stadium officials it was our decision to play the game,” he said.