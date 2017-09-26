A current Fla. basketball coach and former star football player join forces to plan Irma relief effort

After seeing the devastation that Hurricane Irma left in the Florida Keys, former Palm Bay High football star Eddie Bray says he wanted to do something to help the residents of that area.

So he started an initiative to gather relief supplies for residents of the area, which he plans to bring the Keys next weekend in a rented truck.

He is being joined in the effort by Danny Miller, boys’ basketball coach and defensive coordinator of the football team at Bayside High.

Bray and Miller will be at Bayside High, 1901 Degroodt Road SW, Palm Bay, from 8 to 10 a.m. next Saturday, Sept. 30, for local residents who want to donate supplies to the effort. The truck will be in the school’s parking lot, outside the gym area.

“We’re gotten a lot of support from everywhere,” said Bray, who now lives in Jacksonville.

In a Facebook post about the drive, Bray wrote: “For anyone who has ever had the pleasure of visiting the Keys, you know that the residents of the Keys have a can’t-lose, lively spirit. Their lives have been turned upside down due to Hurricane Irma. There are many families living at campgrounds, and many have lost not only their homes, but also their employment.”

Bray said among the items they need are food, water, hygiene supplies, baby items such as diapers, formula and bottles, clothing, blankets, pillows, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, toothpaste, mops and yoga pads they can sleep on.

In discussing the effort, Miller said: “The Keys was the favorite vacation spot for our family. We saw the destruction there, and we wanted to help those people out.”

Bray, a linebacker, was the All-Space Coast Defensive Player of the Year in his senior year, graduating in 2000. He played college football at Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn.