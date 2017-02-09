A few key games highlight last day of regular season

The top seeds are all set, but a few key games Friday night will determine the No. 2 seeds and which teams get to host quarterfinal games for next week’s Northern 4A Regional basketball tournament.

Friday is the last day of the regular season.

The Spanish Springs boys (15-0) have clinched the High Desert League and will try to remain unbeaten in league play. The Cougars are at rival Reed (7-8) Friday.

The Raiders are tied with McQueen (7-8) for third in the HDL. The Lancers host second-place Reno (11-4) on Friday.

The No. 4 seed from the HDL will play at Sierra League top seed Galena at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a boys Regional quarterfinal game.

If Reed and McQueen are still tied after Friday’s games, McQueen would get the tiebreaker by virtue of beating Douglas. Douglas (7-8) swept Reed. The No. 3 seed from the HDL will play at the Sierra No. 2, either Carson or Bishop Manogue.

Carson (11-4) plays at Douglas on Friday. Manogue (11-4) is at Wooster (0-15). If both Carson and Manogue win on Friday, Carson has the tiebreaker and would be the No. 2 seed

On the girls side in the Northern 4A, Bishop Manogue (15-0) is also going for an unbeaten league record. The Miners play at Wooster on Friday.

Carson (7-8) plays at Douglas (7-8) to determine second place in the Sierra League and who gets a quarterfinal home game.

Galena (5-10) hosts Damonte Ranch on Friday. The Grizzlies will be the No. 4 seed.

Reno (14-1) won the High Desert League. The Huskies are at McQueen (10-5).

Reed (11-4) hosts Spanish Springs (11-4) to determine second place in the HDL. The Raiders won the first meeting, 58-53.

The Northern 4A Regional starts with boys games Tuesday and girls games Wednesday. The semifinals and championship games are Feb. 16-18 at Carson.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.: North Valleys at Hug; Reno at McQueen; Spanish Springs at Reed; Bishop Manogue at Wooster; Carson at Douglas; Damonte Ranch at Galena.

Northern 4A Boys Basketball Standings

High Desert

Spanish Springs 15-0

Reno 11-4

Reed 7-8

McQueen 7-8

Hug 4-11

North Valleys 2-13

Sierra League

Galena 12-3

Bishop Manogue 11-4

Carson 11-4

Douglas 7-8

Damonte Ranch 3-12

Wooster 0-15

Girls Basketball Standings

High Desert

Reno 14-1

Spanish Springs 11-4

Reed 11-4

McQueen 10-5

North Valleys 5-10

Hug 0-15

Sierra League

Bishop Manogue 15-0

Carson 7-8

Douglas 7-8

Galena 5-10

Damonte Ranch 4-11

Wooster 1-14