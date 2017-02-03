A look at the race for Miss Basketball

Coaches and media members have until Monday morning to submit up to five nominees for Kentucky’s Miss Basketball award. Before I let you know the five players I nominated, here’s a rundown on the selection process:

* After receiving nominations, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches will send out the final ballot on Feb. 17. Coaches and media will have until Feb. 24 to submit their ballot.

* The Miss Basketball winner will be announced March 14 during an awards ceremony in Lexington.

Here are the five nominees I submitted, in alphabetical order. (Only seniors are eligible to win).

* Jordan Brock, Harlan, 5-7 guard – Tennessee Tech signee is averaging 24.1 points (No. 9 in the state) and 2.7 rebounds. She ranks No. 1 in the state in free-throw shooting (88.6 percent) and 3-pointers made per game (3.3).

* MacKenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County, 6-3 forward – Tennessee Tech signee is averaging 28.9 points (No. 3 in the state) and 16.2 rebounds (No. 1 in the state). She ranks third in the state in free-throw shooting (86.4 percent).

* Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East, 5-10 guard – University of Louisville signee is averaging 24. 2 points (No. 8 in the state) and 8.7 rebounds. She ranks second in the state in free-throw shooting (87.9 percent).

* Jaelynn Penn, Butler, 5-9 guard – The top player on the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Penn is averaging 15 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She has signed with Indiana University.

* Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown, 5-7 guard – Memphis signee is averaging 18.6 points and 4.0 rebounds and has led the Panthers to a 20-2 record this season after losing last year’s Miss Basketball, Erin Boley.