A look at the race for Mr. Basketball

Coaches and media members have until Monday morning to submit up to five nominees for Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball award. Before I let you know the five players I nominated, here’s a rundown on the selection process:

* After receiving nominations, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches will send out the final ballot on Feb. 17. Coaches and media will have until Feb. 24 to submit their ballot.

* The Mr. Basketball winner will be announced March 14 during an awards ceremony in Lexington.

Here are the five nominees I submitted, in alphabetical order. (Only seniors are eligible to win).

* Timmy Dalton, Lawrence County, 6-3, guard – He leads the state in scoring at 38 points per game and ranks 11th in the state in rebounding with 11 per game. He has committed to Salem International, an NCAA Division II school in Salem, West Virginia.

* Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Dunbar, 6-2 guard – Western Kentucky University signee entered the season as the Mr. Basketball favorite after taking Sweet 16 MVP honors as a junior. He’s averaging 27.3 points (No. 8 in the state) and 6.8 rebounds.

* Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson, 6-4, guard/forward – He ranks No. 13 in the state at 25.6 points per game and is adding 9.1 rebounds per contest. Considered by many to be the state’s top senior who has not yet chosen a college.

* Terry Taylor, Bowling Green, 6-6, forward – Austin Peay signee is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds (No. 6 in the state). He also ranks sixth in the state in field-goal percentage (67.1 percent).

* Cole VonHandorf, Covington Catholic, 6-1, guard – Consistent guard is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He has signed with Fairmont State, an NCAA Division II school in Fairmont, West Virginia.