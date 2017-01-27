A look at the top visitors this weekend in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12

Scout takes a look at the biggest visitors for the upcoming weekend in the Power 5 conferences…

EAST

Four-star Richmond (Va.) Benedictine inside linebacker Ellis Brooks takes his final official visit to Penn State this weekend. Maryland remains the favorite, but Penn State gained momentum over the last few days, and a great trip would help the Nittany Lions’ chance. Brooks is also considering LSU, Northwestern and Oregon, but this is shaping up to be a two-team race between Maryland and Penn State.

Hampton (Va.) defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe heads to Louisville on Friday for his last official. Along with the Cardinals, Florida, Penn State and Tennessee are also in the mix for the four-star defensive lineman. Conliffe is yet to name a favorite, but Florida looks like it could be the team to beat after last weekend’s visit. However, all four schools have a legitimate chance and this is far from over.

The unpredictability of signing day is best illustrated with Newark (N.J.) Weequahic cornerback Ihmir Marsette. He said he was solid to Rutgers, then made an official visit to Iowa last weekend and decommitted upon returning. Minnesota came into his school Tuesday, and by the end of the day he had an official visit set to check out new coach P.J. Fleck’s program.

Geno Stone, a safety from New Castle (Pa.) High, switched out his Michigan State official visit for one to Iowa this weekend after the Hawkeyes offered earlier this week. He is committed to Kent State, but a good visit to Iowa and a push by the Hawkeyes staff will have him playing in the Big Ten.

Four-star receiver Mark Webb committed to Georgia in mid September and made an official visit Jan. 13. Now, the Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood standout is visiting Penn State, which could pull off a stunner and land Webb He said he wants to give the in-state school an honest look, and that will happen this weekend.

Kofi Wardlow seems like a regular on this list this month despite being committed to Maryland. The Washington (D.C.) St. John’s defensive end already made official visits to Pittsburgh and Notre Dame since his Maryland commitment, and next up is Virginia Tech. However, the Terps remain the school of choice, and Notre Dame is pushing hard and a true threat.

SOUTH

The Hurricanes are on track to close very strong over this year, but pulling Devonta Smith will be tough for Mark Richt. It is likely Alabama or LSU for the five-star wide receiver, but with Miami getting him on campus, they hope to change that.

It appears to be down to Florida and Georgia for Tedarrell Slaton. Georgia has had some success at his high school in Florida, landing playmakers Sony Michel and Isaiah McKenzie in 2014. The Gators have the lead, so Georgia has some work to do.

The Gators have always been in LaBryan Ray‘s top group of schools, but can Florida pull the No. 1 prospect in Alabama away from the Crimson Tide? Alabama is the heavy favorite, so lets see what the Gators can do this weekend when he is at The Swamp for 48 hours.

The Gamecocks need this visit. Jamyest Williams is fresh off a visit to Georgia and there is a lot of talk about the Bulldogs now being the favorite despite Williams being committed to South Carolina. He is going to announce his final decision on signing day and South Carolina is working hard to hold on here.

Arkansas made their move with Brad Stewart last week and now Florida gets their shot. Stewart has remained very quiet about his favorites, but if there has been one, Florida is it. He was close to committing to Florida months ago, and now they get the last visit before signing day. If things go well this weekend, that should set Florida up for good news here February 1.

What a week it will be for Markaviest Bryant. He finished up his visit to LSU last Sunday, then he hosted head coaches from Auburn, Georgia and LSU Monday and Tuesday before heading out to visit Arkansas Wednesday. He will leave the Hogs and go straight to Auburn Friday. The Tigers are very much in this. His cousin Montravius Adams chose Auburn over Georgia and so could Bryant. The in-state bulldogs are the current favorite heading into this final weekend.

Michigan was at one time the big favorite, and the Wolverines are still in this, but Georgia and LSU may have pulled away some for Nico Collins. The Bulldogs are currently trending to land Collins and Kirby Smart had his in-home visit with him Wednesday. Lets see if Georgia can close the deal this weekend. Keep an eye on LSU.

Since committing to Memphis in August, Obinna Eze has been quiet when it comes to recruiting. That is until now. All of the sudden he decides to visit Mississippi the weekend before signing day, so things could get interesting here. Scout is hearing that Eze is giving some real thought to being a Rebel.

Devante Wyatt has been in regular contact with Florida the past few months despite being committed to Georgia. The Bulldogs hope to hang on here, but the Gators will get their chance to flip the defensive tackle this weekend. South Carolina is another one to watch close here.

Ameer Speed was set to fly across the country to visit Oregon, but late Thursday afternoon, he changed his plans, to visit Alabama. Then Thursday night, he changed it back to Oregon. The cornerback will see Eugene this weekend after visiting Georgia and North Carolina the last two. The Bulldogs appeared to have picked up some momentum here last week, but Michigan State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech are still in this. The Ducks will have their chance to make the final impression this weekend.

You never can count out Ole Miss when it comes to wide receivers. The Rebels have pulled in some good ones since Hugh Freeze took over and James Robinson is a 2017 target for them. Florida has been trending, Oklahoma was in this, but this weekend, it will be all about Ole Miss.

MIDWEST

Michigan will get the last crack at Iowa City West wide receiver Oliver Martin. The four-star prospect will be in Ann Arbor this weekend and the Wolverines are in great shape after recent in-home visits with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and head coach Jim Harbaugh. UCLA, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan State all remain in the mix, but the Wolverines have a big opportunity to close this one out this weekend.

Iowa will host a pair of Northern Illinois commits this weekend, one from Wisconsin, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon and one from their home state, linebacker prospect Nate Wieland.

Wieland is a high school quarterback who, at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, projects to defense, likely as a linebacker but potentially as a safety.

Nixon is a top five prospect in Wisconsin. He has great size at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds with athleticism to go along with that. The Hawkeyes are looking likely to flip both at the moment.

Minnesota has Belfry (Ky.) defensive tackle Ray Horton on campus this weekend. A stout 6-foot-1, 310-pound prospect, he is late on the Big Ten radar but he is a kid who had a good senior season and will await word on whether or not the Gophers will offer.

MIDLANDS

The time has now come for five-star defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson and Scout All-American to make his decision and it looks like National Signing Day. The Galena Park (Texas) North Shore defensive end has enjoyed official visits to schools like Colorado, LSU and Texas. He will finish off his official visit tour with a stop in at Florida. He has listed the Tigers and the Longhorns publicly as his top two schools and most are picking one of those two schools as his most likely landing spot.

Levi Jones is taking his final official visit, to Florida State, after making stops in at Florida, UCLA and USC. The Seminoles will get the last shot at him and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Many feel like it is a battle between UF and USC at this point. He has long been a fan of possibly playing in the Pac-12 and he has a strong connection at Florida with Randy Shannon.

Stephan Zabié is one of the highest rated offensive tackles left on the board. He canceled an official visit to Texas last weekend to head to UCLA and seemed to have a really good time on that visit. Now he is staying closer to home to see what the ‘Horns have in mind for his future. The four-star has true left tackle upside and a high ceiling.

WEST

Provo (Utah) Timpview safety Chaz Ah You will take his final visit of the year to nearby BYU. Ah You has also visited UCLA and Washington but BYU looks like the team to beat right now. His father Jasen is the Director of Athletic Relations in the Athletic Department and the Cougs have made up a lot of ground all year long. At one point, we thought UCLA was the team to beat but they already have five DBs committed and Ah You no longer plans to leave right after H.S for his Mormon Mission, he now plans to play a year in college before leaving.

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) athlete Jaylon Redd will take his final visit to Mississippi this weekend. Redd visited Arizona State this past weekend and took an unofficial visit to Oregon two weeks ago. He’s essentially down to those three schools with the Ducks looking like the team to beat right now. Redd was an early commit to Oregon back in the summer but slightly backed off during the coaching change but remained a soft commit.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Salesian athlete Deommodore Lenoir will take his final visit to Mississippi State. Lenoir was at Nebraska over the weekend and visited Oregon on an unofficial trip the weekend before. These are his final three schools and he’ll be a Signing Day decision. Lenoir committed to the Ducks last summer but backed off during the coaching change. He recently said he has a better feel with the current coaching staff at Oregon then the last one so that has to bode well for the Ducks right now.

Kahuku (Hawaii) defensive end Aliki Vimahi will take a visit to Utah. Vimahi has been to Georgia Tech and Virginia and will make his decision on Signing Day. The big rush end looks wide open among his final three at this point so the Utes have to feel good about their chances getting the last trip before Signing Day.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins teammates Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson will take an official visit to USC this weekend. Lewis, the highly sought after receiver and Johnson, a two-way standout, are both essentially down to the Trojans, Nebraska and Oregon. They visited all three schools and look like a package deal right now. Nebraska was the school that looked to be leading for both players not too long ago but USC has really come on strong for both and the two attended the USC- UCLA hoops game last night and were with the Trojan football coaches most of the night. At this point, USC looks tough to beat.

UCLA will host Sumner (Wash.) athlete Connor Wedington this weekend after he just returned from a visit to Baylor. The former Washington commit visited Stanford earlier this month and the Cardinal are a heavy leader at this point. Notre Dame is also trying with Wedington as well and he’ll wait until Signing Day to make a decision.