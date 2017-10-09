A South Carolina football coach gets chance to star in pro wrestling appearance

A South Carolina football coach won on Friday night with his team, then won again Sunday as a guest star in a local pro wrestling promotion.

As reported by the Columbia State, Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon served as the special enforcer in a championship match for the Palmetto Wrestling Championship series.

As part of the schtick, Bacon issued the “1,2,3 count” to end the match and took the championship belt from James Drake and delivered it to Shea Shea McGrady.

The Palmetto Wrestling event was hosted at Spring Valley and served as a fundraiser for the school. It starred the former WWE duo Rock and Roll Express.

For Bacon, the appearance was more than just a way to contribute to a school fundraiser, it was a chance to live out a childhood dream.

Bucket Lust checked off. WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton and Robert Gibson. Man it’s about to get real at The Valley!! pic.twitter.com/bFhCa58bTK — Robin Bacon (@CoachRobinBacon) October 8, 2017

“It was one of the bucket list things since I was 4 years old,” Bacon told the State. “I’m glad to be a part of it. It was a great fundraiser for Spring Valley.”

As much as Bacon was surely pleased by taking part in McGrady’s victory, that was distinctly only his second biggest win of the weekend; Spring Valley also doubled up Irmo, 42-21, to remain unbeaten at 7-0.