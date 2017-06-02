A Southern California baseball team came together for an epic videobomb of teammate's interview

The Righetti (Calif) baseball team is headed to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Finals. Pitcher, slugger and all-around star Mitchell Bagby has been a big part of the team’s success to get there, so he has quite understandably received some interest and attention from local media.

He’s also received some attention from his teammates, who used a recent on-field postgame interview to produce an epic videobomb of Bagby, as captured by Derek Ospina of San Luis Obispo NBC affiliate KSBY:

Righetti Baseball: Timely hitters Talented photobombers pic.twitter.com/epB9Y1ZDuf — Derek Opina (@DerekOpinaKSBY) May 27, 2017

To his credit, Bagby appeared to take the entire incident in stride, laughing off his jousting teammates in the background … if he even realized they were there.

Bagby and the jousters (sounds like a band name, doesn’t it?) are back at it Friday night against Walnut in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 championship game. Perhaps all non-Walnut fans should be pulling for Righetti, just to see what the Warriors might come up with next.