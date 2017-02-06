A team from Michigan's Upper Peninsula has the nation's longest basketball winning streak

Powers North Central defeats Waterford 59-48, wins Class D boys basketball title. Read more: https://t.co/DQCnpLufV4 pic.twitter.com/geDvA6QTeS — Jake May (@jakemayphoto) March 26, 2016

It was a completely wild weekend in high school basketball, with what were believed to be the nation’s two longest winning streaks both tumbling down on Saturday night; first Kentwood (Wash.) knocked off Federal Way, ending the team’s 63-win streak, and hours later No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) fell to No. 8 Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at the Nike Extravaganza.

The two loss evening set the wheels in motion on a scramble to identify who holds the new longest winning streak in the nation. The answer apparently comes from a tiny school on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which may have already held the nation’s longest winning streak without anyone noticing.

As noted by the State Line Sports Network, North Central (Mich.), from Powers, had actually surpassed both previous marks, racking up 68 straight victories. The Jets have continued to fly below the radar because they compete in the state’s smallest classification (Class D). They’re the two-time defending state champions in Class D.

The team is 13-0 this season, and has eight game remaining in the regular season before the start of Michigan’s postseason tournaments. Of the Jets’ eight remaining opponents, three have winning records, with a contest at 12-2 Munising, which holds an undefeated 6-0 record at home, likely the Jets’ toughest remaining non-playoff test.

North Central recently eclipsed the Michigan record for consecutive games won at 66.

If the Jets can hold on to their perfect record, they’ll hit the playoffs riding a winning streak of more than 75 games, which would be one remarkable accomplishment.