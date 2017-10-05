A top recruiting prognosticator predicted Shareef O'Neal will drop Arizona commitment to choose Kentucky

The ongoing scandal that has engulfed a handful of the nation’s top college basketball programs is already having an impact on recruiting. Now one of the top college recruiting prognosticators is predicting an even more significant change, one with a very famous father.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports’ top basketball recruiting predictor Andrew Slater registered an expected future commitment to Kentucky for current Arizona commit Shareef O’Neal. His reasons are fairly predictable: with Arizona mired in scandal, O’Neal is allegedly considering attending Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness alongside AAU and EYBL teammate Bol Bol.

Combine that with Shaquille O’Neal’s previously stated affinity for Kentucky coach John Calipari, and there’s plenty of reason to believe Kentucky could be in the mix for Shareef O’Neal.

“There are rumors that [O’Neal] is likely to decommit from Arizona, given the events of last week,” Slater told 247 Sports.

If not Kentucky, then where for O’Neal? Baylor, California, Georgetown, LSU, UCLA and USC all made a serious push for O’Neal’s commitment before he chose Arizona.

Still, the pull of the elder O’Neal toward Calipari could be a deciding factor in O’Neal’s eventual destination, at least if Slater is to be believed.