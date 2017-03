A: Vermillion scores 1st major upset of state tourney

The Vermillion girls basketball team scored the first major upset of the 2017 state basketball tournaments, knocking off No. 2 Hamlin 49-43 in the Class A state tournament.

Here are postgame interviews with Vermillion coach Jon Brooks, Tanagers forward Haleigh Melstad and Hamlin coach Tom Koisti.

I’ll have a full recap from both of Thursday night’s quarterfinals posted later this evening.

