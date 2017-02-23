Aaron Price, son of former college football coach Mike Price, takes over Texas HS team

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

Aaron Price has been named the head coach at El Paso Hanks, his first high school head coaching job.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about a long time,” he said. “Being able to get back here with my family, my daughters and to come to a place like Hanks High School is special. This was the only job I applied for and the only one I was interested in and I’m real excited to get started.”

Price’s name is a familiar one around the Sun City, as he is the son of former UTEP head coach Mike Price.

“I’m extremely excited because he brings a lot of energy to the job,” said Hanks principal Gloria Spencer. “We had a lot of interesting conversations on what his philosophies are. You take all of his college experience and to hear him say that this is home is amazing.”

Price walks into the Hanks job with a steep challenge ahead as he replaces Kevin Jones, who compiled a 9-21 record in three seasons at Hanks. The Knights went 0-10 in 2016, marking the first winless season in program history.

“There are winners in every kid,” Price said. “We have to find ways to be able to reach down and bring that winning mentality out of them. We need to create excitement with the people we have here that will get the attention of the community and the people around us to say ‘I want to be a part of that.’”

As he steps into this new chapter, Price has made it clear that it feels great to be home.

“I’ve been all over the country the last four or five years in college and I would come back every chance that I could get and I realized that I need to move home. El Paso is where I want to be.”