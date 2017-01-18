Aaron Rodgers wishes more kids played multiple sports

Count Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers among those who is a proponent of kids playing multiple sports.

Rodgers says he played baseball, basketball and soccer along with football while growing up and he sees the value of those sports in developing skills but also learning to be competitive.

Rodgers graduated Pleasant Valley (Chico, Calif.) in 2002 without a single FBS offer despite throwing for nearly 4,500 yards in his two years as the starting QB, including a school-record 2,466 yards in 2001. Ranked as a three-star prospect, he went to Butte Community College before getting the attention of Cal coach Jeff Tedford.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

For Rodgers, the basics that he got from playing multiple sports was key.

“I think it is going away a little bit, and it’s unfortunate,” Rodgers told news reporters in Philadelphia earlier this season as recounted by Philly.com. “It definitely helped me because I learned different skills in different sports, and there are competitive things that run through all the sports. I was always drawn to being in positions where I had an impact on the game: point guard in basketball, pitcher in baseball, goalie or forward in soccer. I wanted to be in those premiere positions where you’re having a direct impact on the game, and you learn a lot of skills along the way to take advantage of little nuances in the game. It helps.

“I think kids can get burnt out playing AAU basketball the entire year or traveling baseball the entire year. Football, we don’t really have a ton of that, with the entire-year stuff. But I think it’s going to be important for kids to not be as one-sport-centered as we move forward. … You want to see guys who are playing multiple sports and have that competitiveness because a well-rounded athlete, I think, is going to be better with adversity.