By: Cecil Joyce and Tom Kraeger, Tennesseean | August 18, 2017

Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) senior Aaron Sears set a Tennessee state record in the first quarter Friday night when he hit his 107th consecutive PAT.

The extra point broke a tie with Hillsboro’s Jacob Noe, who had hit 106 from 2007-08.

Sears started his streak midway through the 2015 season. Sears was 88-of-88 last season during the Patriots’ run to the Class 6A state championship game.