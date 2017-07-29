AAU Super Showcase: GA Stars PG Myreon Jones could be valedictorian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Georgia Stars point guard Myreon Jones’ goal to unanimously be considered the No. 1 floor general in his class isn’t atypical of any of the other guards across the country.

Certainly, his 15.1 points per game average on the Nike EYBL, which most consider the most grueling shoe circuit of them all, this summer would keep him in the conversation.

“I’ve got a lot more work to do to get there,” Jones said. “Everyone has their own opinions of who’s the best.”

What’s not debatable is which player is the smartest in the classroom; Jones can confidently stake claim to that title.

“I’m pretty confident that I’ve got that,” Jones said. “I work hard in the classroom.”

Jones finished his junior year at Huffman (Birmingham, Ala.) ranked No. 1 in his class with a 4.4 GPA, placing him in the driver’s seat to become valedictorian next year.

Still, don’t expect Jones to take credit for going all beastmode in the classroom.

“My parents have to get all the credit for my grades,” Jones said. “If I bring anything less than a B home they won’t let me play basketball. Seriously. I love this game and when they set that standard I told myself I wasn’t gonna even get close to going below a B so I get A’s. It’s really that simple.”

Jones is hoping that his ascension up college coaches’ wish lists is similarly simple.

Thus far he’s got offers from UAB, Samford, Arkansas-Little Rock, Fordham, Wofford, Jacksonville State and Murray State.

“I’m just working hard these last couple of days that the coaches can come out and watch,” said Jones, who averaged 21.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and two assists per game for the Vikings last season. “When I want something I make the adjustments. I want to play basketball so I get good grades. Now I want more offers so I have to step things up. It’s just that simple.”

Simply smart.

