AAU Super Showcase: Team Charlotte (N.C.) wing Aaron Wiggins is back to playing stress free

Team Charlotte (N.C.) wing Aaron Wiggins couldn’t care less that there’s just one day left in the NCAA’s final evaluation period for college coaches this summer.

Last month he ended his recruitment, picking Maryland over Kansas, Southern Cal, Florida and many others.

That decision has benefited him twofold: Improving his play and, well, his health.

Yes, really.

“I used to get headaches and have to take medicine sometimes and I wasn’t sleeping great thinking about whether I impressed this school or that school,” Wiggins said. “The reality is that recruitment can be a distraction and it’s hard to shake it at times. We play for offers and you’re constantly thinking about whether you did good enough, why the coach hasn’t texted you yet…

“I still play with the same work ethic as someone who wants to land an offer. I’m just glad I don’t. Now I’m back to just basketball, and it feels great.”

The tunnel vision has been a major benefit for Wiggins, who averaged 15 points and seven rebounds a game for Team Charlotte in route to being named to the All-Under Armour Association team.

Last season, Wiggins averaged 14 points and five rebounds a game at Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.).

“It really frees you up to just play ball and you can see it,” Team Charlotte coach Jeff McInnis said of Wiggins being committed. “He’s a bucket maker and he’s back to that now. He’s not answering texts and calls from 100 coaches, he’s just back to doing what he loves and it shows.”

Now, Wiggins feels even more prepared to complete some unfinished business.

“I lost the last two championships that I’ve played in,” said Wiggins, who will lead Team Charlotte against the DC Blue Devils in the AAU Super Showcase semifinals tonight. “We lost in the Under Armour title game with Team Charlotte and we lost the state title game with Wesleyan so I’m tired of that. I want this Super Showcase title so we’re gonna work hard today so we can be in position to get things done tomorrow. I’m just happy winning is the only thing I have to worry about now.”

