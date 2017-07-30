AAU Super Showcase: Team Charlotte (N.C.) wing Aaron Wiggins throws down the highlight of the tournament

@Aaron_Wiggins_ setting the mood last night for this championship Sunday❗️🙈Championship today at 3 against Boo Williams. #EverybodyVSTeamCLT pic.twitter.com/664E7yNn9s — Team CLT Basketball (@Team_CLT) July 30, 2017

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Team Charlotte (N.C.) wing Aaron Wiggins turned in the highlight of the AAU Super Showcase Saturday night in a semifinal win over the DC Blue Devils.

First, Wiggins caught the ball on the right wing and went left off of a pick from his teammate Ian Steere. That’s when the lane opened and Wiggins gunned it to the paint, rose up over and through a defender and threw down a nasty one-hander.

“All I was thinking was ‘Attack the paint,” said Wiggins, a Maryland commit from Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.). “There was no hedge by the big so I had the lane down the middle and I took it. I went up to dunk and all I see is the defender trying to contest so I dunked on him too.”

Chaos ensued.

Team Charlotte fans, Team Charlotte players and even fans of the DC Blue Devils couldn’t hold back their excitement for just having witnessed a Sportscenter Top 10-worthy play.

“It felt good, especially because of the crowd’s reaction,” said Wiggins, who will lead Team Charlotte against Boo Williams (Va.) for the Super Showcase title Sunday at 3 p.m. (ESPN3). “It was a really hype moment. It got the crowd excited and it felt like everyone in the gym was on our side cheering for Team Charlotte and that gave us a boost.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY