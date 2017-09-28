AAU program 1 Family comes out in defense of 5-star prospect Nassir Little

The AAU team for Nassir Little released a statement early Thursday denying allegations that Little or his family asked for or was offered money in exchange for his college commitment.
Jonathan Brad Augustine of 1 Family was charged Tuesday for his alleged involvement, and the Miami Herald reported that same day that Little, though not specifically named, was likely one of the players alluded to in the indictment.
MORE: Investigation into college basketball already having a recruiting impact
RELATED: Brian Bowen goes from Super 25 national champion to center of scandal
On Thursday, the Arizona Daily Star reported that there is a reference in a federal complaint that Arizona may have offered Little $150,000 to play for the Wildcats instead of Miami.
From the Daily Star (note that “University 4” is believed to be Arizona, while “Player 12” is believed to be Little):
The federal complaint filed Tuesday that involved Adidas (relevant portions are attached to this post) says Adidas rep Merl Code told Adidas executive James Gatto that “University 4” was offering “Player 12” $150,000, suggesting that Adidas needed to match the offer in order to keep “Player 12” away from a rival school that is sponsored by a rival firm.
A day later, the complaint said Code told Gatto that if “University 4” was willing to pay $150,000, then “that’s where the kid is going to go.”
Arizona, for what it’s worth, is sponsored by Nike, while Miami is an Adidas school.
Again, none of this can be fully substantiated with player and school names redacted.
1 Family released a second statement Thursday announcing that Augustine has stepped down.