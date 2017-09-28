AAU program 1 Family comes out in defense of 5-star prospect Nassir Little

The AAU team for Nassir Little released a statement early Thursday denying allegations that Little or his family asked for or was offered money in exchange for his college commitment.

Jonathan Brad Augustine of 1 Family was charged Tuesday for his alleged involvement, and the Miami Herald reported that same day that Little, though not specifically named, was likely one of the players alluded to in the indictment.

On Thursday, the Arizona Daily Star reported that there is a reference in a federal complaint that Arizona may have offered Little $150,000 to play for the Wildcats instead of Miami.

From the Daily Star (note that “University 4” is believed to be Arizona, while “Player 12” is believed to be Little):

Arizona, for what it’s worth, is sponsored by Nike, while Miami is an Adidas school.

Again, none of this can be fully substantiated with player and school names redacted.

1 Family released a second statement Thursday announcing that Augustine has stepped down.