Aberdeen Roncalli coach Terry Dosch stepping down

Terry Dosch, the head football and boys track and field coach at Aberdeen Roncalli High School, has asked to be released from his coaching duties for 2017-18. 32 of Dosch’s 37 years as a head football coach were spent at Roncalli. He was led the boy’s track program for 20 seasons.

He plans to continue with his teaching position, according to a press release from the school.

On the gridiron, Dosch has accumulated 236 wins in South Dakota, fourth most among active coaches and eighth most all-time.

Under his watch, the Cavaliers won 13 Northeast Conference Championships, played in the state semifinals eight times and reached the state championship game three times, with back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006.

He also coached the Faulkton Trojans to a North Central Conference title and a berth in the first-ever state championship playoff games at the Dakota Dome in 1981. He was a five-time Regional Coach of the Year, two-time winner of the State Coaches Association Football Coach of the Year, two-time nominee for the National Power of Influence Award from USA Football and a 2016 nominee for National High School Football Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the S.D. Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.

Under Dosch, Roncalli’s boys track and field team won 10 Northeast Conference Championships, eight regional championships and a Class A championship in 2006.

In a statement, Dosch said he “feels extremely blessed to have been able to work with so many awesome young people throughout the years and cherishes the relationships he has developed with them. In addition, he has been fortunate to work with numerous fellow coaches with whom he has established deep and lasting friendships. These things mean more than any victory ever could.”