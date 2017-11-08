Adidas exec, coaches among eight indicted in college hoops recruiting scandal

A New York grand jury has returned an indictment for two of the men accused of conspiring to funnel money to the families of two University of Louisville basketball recruits as part of a federal probe into college basketball recruiting.

Adidas executive James Gatto and sports agent Christian Dawkins were among eight people charged in three separate indictments filed in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, according to court records provided to Courier Journal late Tuesday night.

All eight men are facing charges related to the investigation unveiled by federal investigators in late September, which alleges bribery and corruption in college basketball recruiting that involved coaches, agents, players and their families, and apparel company executives.

In addition to Gatto and Dawkins, four assistant basketball coaches were charged as part of the indictments: Arizona assistant coach Emmanuel “Book” Richardson, Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person, Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans, and University of Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland.

Rashan Michel, an apparel company owner and former NCAA official, and Adidas consultant Merl Code were also indicted on Tuesday.

All eight men had previously been arrested as part of the investigation and initially charged with a combination of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Two other men who were initially charged – financial adviser Munish Sood and Florida youth coach Jonathan Brad Augustine – were not charged in any of the three indictments Tuesday, but they were identified by Courier Journal as unnamed co-conspirators in the documents.

Courier Journal reported last week that both men may be close to making a deal with prosecutors regarding the investigation, citing court records and discussions with attorneys. It is unclear whether they are facing any charges.

