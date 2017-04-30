adidas Gauntlet: Ashton Hagans has big plans for the summer and next year at Oak Hill

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Game Elite-2019 (Ga.) point guard Ashton Hagans is the top assist man on the adidas Gauntlet averaging 8.2 per game; if that fact shocks you then it’s clear you haven’t been paying attention.

“That’s what I do,” Hagans said. “Most people love to score; I love to pass.”

Hagans put on a show this weekend at the Gauntlet that’s built No. 1 point guard on the circuit buzz despite him being an underclassmen.

On Saturday, Hagans dropped 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in win over Team BBC (Md.), which features the No. 1 point guard in the ESPN 100 Immanuel Quickley.

On Sunday morning, Hagans followed that up with a 13-point, seven-assist, six-rebound performance in a win over Twenty-Two Vision (Ky.), which features the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the ESPN 100 Romeo Langford.

“The bigger the name Ashton’s going against the bigger the chip is on his shoulder,” Game Elite-2019 coach Chris Williams said. “Ashton is special and he’s really just scratching the surface of what he can be.”

This past season, Hagans averaged 14 points, 11 assists and three steals per game for Newton (Covington, Ga.).

Next year he’ll have an even bigger stage at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), which finished the season ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Super 25. The Warriors won the DICK’s Nationals title in 2016.

“And we want another one in 2018,” Hagans said. “It’s just an honor to be able to play at Oak Hill with a legendary coach like Coach (Steve) Smith. With all the great point guards that have come through there, I want to be the next one.”

Step one, according to Hagans, is to build chemistry with his backcourt mate Josh Nickelberry, which is a lot easier since they’re teammates now.

“We’ve gotten really close this summer hanging together on and off the court,” Hagans said. “He’s at my house every weekend if we don’t have a tournament and we’re working and that’s really paying off. I know where he likes the ball and his tendencies and things like that. He’s like my best friend and we both want to win titles this summer and the national title next year at Oak Hill. I think we’ll have the No. 1 backcourt and I think we can get it done.”

