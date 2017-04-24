adidas Gauntlet: No. 1 PG Immanuel Quickley shows he's worthy of rankings

Five-star guard Immanuel Quickley lived up to his ranking as ESPN’s No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2018 with his weekend performance at the adidas Gauntlet stop in Fort Worth.

The 6-4 Quickley filled the stat sheet for Team BBC.

He averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists in four games. He shot 51.2 percent from the field, 48.3% from three and did not miss in seven attempts at the free throw line.

Quickley attends John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.) and his 16 reported offers. He received visits from Kentucky coach John Calipari, Miami coach Jim Larranaga, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and coaches from Kansas in the last week or so.