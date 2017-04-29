adidas Gauntlet: Zion Williamson is staying put for his senior year

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – It’s not uncommon for elite players to follow their breakout season with news of a transfer for their senior finale.

But that won’t be the case for Spartanburg Day School’s (Spartanburg, S.C.) Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-8 forward who took the country by storm as a junior racking up millions of views on his highlight clips showcasing unfathomable dunks.

“I’m staying,” said Williamson, who was sidelined with a bruised knee for SC Supreme’s 64-28 loss to Compton Magic (Calif.) Friday night at the adidas Gauntlet. “I just decided to stay home and be around my family another year before I go to college. I’m close with my family and it’s the best decision for me.”

Williamson, the only underclassman named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team, averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds to lead his team to its second consecutive independent schools association Class 2A state title in March.

Williamson’s in-game aerial display landed him in the SportsCenter Top 10 multiple times and drew the interest of hip hop stars such as Drake and Quavo, both of which have formed a friendship with Williamson.

“It was a crazy year and it was a lot of fun,” said Williamson, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 60. “A lot of people thought I would leave for a bigger school my senior year, but my school is playing in a lot of national tournaments and I love my city and my teammates.

“I want to go for the three-peat.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY