adidas Nations: Five-star center Charles Bassey shoots down report of transfer

HOUSTON – Saint Anthony Catholic (San Antonio, Texas) center Charles Bassey shot down reports that said he was indeed leaving the Yellowjackets and transferring to Aspire Academy (Louisville, Ky.) Saturday at adidas Nations Global.

“I don’t know anything about that,” said Bassey, who scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots in USA Blue 2019/2020’s 88-84 win over USA Blue 2018. “As of right now I’m at my school Saint Anthony; that’s what I know.”

Bassey and four of his teammates were ruled ineligible at the start of last season, which prompted the school to leave the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) and join the Texas Christian Athletic League (T-CAL).

Bassey, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 60, and his teammates were then reinstated and finished the high school season.

This summer, Bassey averaged 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds for YIIS TX Future on the adidas Gauntlet.

“I don’t know where that stuff came from,” Bassey said of the reports that he was transferring. “I don’t know about that. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’m at my school right now that’s the truth.”

