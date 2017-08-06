adidas Nations: Zion Williamson is staying put in 2018

HOUSTON – Zion Williamson certainly gets it.

First, R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 player in the 2019 class, decided to reclassify up to 2018 and now there’s a mounting buzz that the current No. 1 player in the 2018 class, Marvin Bagley III, will follow suit and head on to college within the next few weeks.

Naturally, the focus would shift to Williamson, who checks in at No. 2 in the ESPN 100 and is easily the most famous player in high school basketball thanks to his constant appearances in the Sportscenter Top 10 which have led to his friendships with hip hop stars like Drake and Quavo.

Still, don’t expect any announcements from the 6-foot-8 human highlight reel; Williamson said he’s looking forward to his senior season.

Two the hard way for Zion Williamson. Overpowering everyone here at #adidasNations pic.twitter.com/G1LP0VpSG2 — Jason Jordan (@JayJayUSATODAY) August 6, 2017

“I’m 100 percent not reclassifying,” said Williamson, who scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists to lead USA Red 2018 past USA Blue 2018 100-94 Sunday at adidas Nations Global. “I’ve heard people say that I might do that, but what people don’t realize about me is that I’m young for my grade. The only way I could reclassify is to go down and I’m not gonna do that.

“I still have a lot to work on and I want to enjoy my last high school season. Plus, I want to be a McDonald’s All American and a Jordan Brand All American; every high school player does, so I still have goals I want to accomplish.”

One of which is pulling off the ever-elusive state title three-peat.

Williamson led Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) to its second-straight state title last season averaging 36.8 points and 13 rebounds a game.

“I think we’ve got a great shot at doing it,” Williamson said. “It feels good to be able to bring something like that to my hometown so I’m focused on that. I’m looking forward to being a senior.”

