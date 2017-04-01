Adjustments, rhythm lead Archemere boys lax past Tower Hill

CLAYMONT – Archmere played out of rhythm on offense and defense in the first quarter of its nonconference boys lacrosse showdown with Tower Hill, resulting in a one-goal deficit.

The Auks were much more cohesive in the final three quarters on both sides of the ball, allowing them to take control of the game. They gave up three goals over the final three quarters for a 12-7 home victory over the Hillers on Saturday.

“I think our strength relies in the defense. We believe in our defense. Credit to (Tower Hill) early, they took advantage of some matches and hit their shots,” Archmere head coach Pete Duncan said. “I think we settled down and understood when to engage on them, when to help, when not to help, and it also allowed our goaltender to settle in a bit.”

With the Auks (4-1) entering the second quarter trailing 4-3, Xavier Glavin took over with three goals in the frame to help Archmere take a 7-5 lead into halftime.

Glavin tied it 4:16 into the second when scored off a deflection and gave the Auks the lead 26 seconds later to make it 6-5, and goals by Glavin and Mitchell Moyer made it 7-4 before the Hillers’ William Corroon scored as time expired in the first half.

Even though Glavin was the primary goal scorer for Archmere in the second, the tallies in the frame were a result of the Auks moving the ball around and creating matchup advantages around the net.

“I think we worked the ball a lot better after the first quarter. We definitely gave other guys opportunities, and we just we threw the ball hard,” Glavin, who scored six goals, said. “In the first quarter, we tried to take them one-on-one too much, and after we worked it around a couple of times, we got good opportunities.”

Tower Hill (2-1) made it a one-goal game when Colin Hodgson scored 1:16 into the second half, but Archmere closed the game on a 5-1 run to pull away.

Moyer and Cole Bauer scored twice for the Auks, and Moyer and Jack Okoniewski each had a pair of goals for the Hillers, who just could not keep up the intensity and overcome mistakes after the first quarter.

“I thought we could use our speed against Archmere, and it was working, putting shots on cage. They outgroundballed us. They outhustled us, and we put ourselves in the penalty box.” Tower Hill coach Brad du Pont said. “I think we had seven penalties in the first half, and when you give a good offensive team that many opportunities, ultimately, they’re gonna to knock some in.”