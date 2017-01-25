Menu
Basketball

ADM (Adel) beats Winterset at the buzzer

The ADM (Adel) boys’ basketball team defeated Winterset with a last-second 3-point shot on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Adel.

