Adrian Martinez 'not 100 percent' on Tennessee, happy to receive Under Armour All-American jersey

Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) quarterback Adrian Martinez thought he’d dodged the constant barrage of questioning that comes with being uncommitted since he’d been committed to Tennessee since May.

But ever since Butch Jones got fired on Nov. 12, Martinez has been hit with unending questions about his allegiance to the Vols.

He’s been consistent with his response, reaffirming his commitment to Tennessee. Sort of.

“I can’t say 100 percent that I’m going to sign there on December 20,” Martinez said. “That’s where I want to be, but with everything going on I just don’t know 100 percent.”

On Monday he welcomed a break from the scrutiny when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to Martinez’s school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this game,” Martinez said. “This has been a dream of mine. With everything that I’ve been through this season I’m just thankful.”

Martinez, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, took a visit to Ohio State earlier this month, but hosted Tennessee quarterbacks coach Mike Canales for an in-home visit on Monday.

“If I don’t stay with Tennessee then Ohio State is the school I’ll probably go with,” Martinez said. “They’re the other school I’m basically considering.”

Martinez has been sidelined all season recovering from a torn labrum in the right shoulder.

Last season, Martinez racked up 3,869 total yards and 41 touchdowns.

“I will definitely be playing in the Under Armour game,” Martinez said. “I wouldn’t miss this game for anything.”

