Four-star DT Aeneas Hawkins, son of former Bengal Artrell Hawkins, commits to Penn State

Moeller (Cincinnati) senior defensive lineman Aeneas Hawkins made his college choice Thursday, and announced he was headed to Penn State University.

Hawkins, the son of former Bengals and University of Cincinnati star Artrell Hawkins, had narrowed his college choices to the Nittany Lions and the hometown Bearcats.

“The recruiting process can be really stressful,” Hawkins wrote on The Players’ Tribune. “In the past year, I’ve been blessed to receive offers from a number of schools across the country. I’m really grateful for that, but it’s also come with a lot of pressure — especially being raised in a football family.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 265 pounds, Hawkins totaled 42 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season for the Crusaders.

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report