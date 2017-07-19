After early commitment, Class of 2020 RB Miles Friday backs away from Tennessee

He was just the second member of Tennessee’s football Class of 2020 for just more than a month, but running back Miles Friday is now officially back on the market.

Friday, a stunning running back prospect for Florida’s IMG Academy, already holds scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State and Oregon, and initially committed to the Volunteers June 8. His initial decision came shortly after he received his offer from Tennessee. A native of Georgia, Friday said that he had long considered Tennessee an attractive possibility for his future.

“It’s always been a school that I’ve really looked into and could see myself going to at a young age,” Friday told 247 Sports. “It was a few schools I was basically waiting for — them, LSU — but Tennessee was really just the one I really, really wanted. And when I got it, I was ecstatic.

“They looked at me for a while, since my eighth-grade year. But they were like, ‘You’re too young,’ and stuff. And I just kept pushing. I kept going over there, and every time I’d see the coaches, I would just push for them. And when they finally did it, I was just like, ‘It’s time.’”

His mind apparently shifted in the days since, with Friday announcing Tuesday that he wanted to appreciate and experience the full recruiting process, all while continuing to consider the Volunteers.

Decisions are the hardest thing to make… pic.twitter.com/A2SyKr86yL — Juice Friday (@sevenszn) July 18, 2017

There’s obviously still plenty of time for the rising sophomore nicknamed “Juice” to make up his mind. Friday will be entering his first season at IMG Academy in the 2017 season and could see both his exposure and recruiting status soar with strong performances.

That’s obviously his goal, while Tennessee and coach Butch Jones will almost surely focus on doing everything they can to bringing him back into the fold.