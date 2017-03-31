After just two years at SMU, legendary DeSoto football coach Claude Mathis returning to HS coaching

Claude Mathis built the DeSoto football program into one of the state’s strongest, a perennial regional title contender player in the uber-competitive Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. In 2015, Mathis finally left to make the leap to college football, accepting a position on the coaching staff at SMU, where he was named running backs coach.

Now, after just two seasons working alongside fast rising SMU coach Chad Morris, Mathis is headed back to high school football to serve as the head coach of Marshall High School in East Texas, per a report in the Dallas Morning News.

Marshall, which sits just outside Longwood, is a potential football powerhouse in the mold of DeSoto before it. the Mavericks finished the 2016 season at 6-5, but were 11-2 in 2015 and 7-5 in 2014.

Per Mathis, his decision now was motivated by both a desire to return to coaching teenagers and what he thinks is best for his family.

“It comes down to me and my kids,” Mathis told the Morning News of his decision to return to high school coaching. “This time it’s going to be for a while because I want to see my kids through school.

“Everybody’s been great here. A lot of people don’t know about how big football is here, but I’m learning about it today.”