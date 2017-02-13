After Opening Regional, Texas WR Tommy Bush becomes an even hotter recruit

Pinned to the top of Texas wide receiver Tommy Bush’s Twitter feed on Monday morning was a tweet noting that he had received an offer from Auburn.

That spot is likely to be occupied by another school by the time you read this considering how Bush has become one of the hottest commodities on the recruiting trail in the last 10 days.

Bush said he has garnered 16 offers since he posted the No. 4 overall score in the Nike+ Rating with 11.307 at The Opening Regional event in Houston the day before the Super Bowl. His score included a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.14 in the shuttle. Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider he is nearly 6-5 and 190 pounds.

He already was trending upward before the regional, but his recruiting has taken off since.

“The attention at The Opening really opened many eyes and created new opportunities for me,” said Bush, from Samuel Clemens High (Schertz, Texas). “It surprised me with how everything blew up so fast right after final results were posted.”

The day after The Opening, he got an offer from Houston after attending a junior day on campus.

“It was within a couple of hours really,” he said. “I met with the position coach then the head coach and they offered me.”

From there, the list grew with Washington State, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Minnesota, Oregon, LSU, Miami, Georgia and others. The LSU offer came on Mickey Joseph’s second day as receivers coach at the school.

The vast array of possibilities intrigues Bush, who lives near Randolph Air Force Base outside San Antonio and is from a military family.

Bush comes across as down to earth and says he is legitimately weighing the pros and cons of each offer. He often talks about relationships, not wanting to rush to judgment until he gets a better feel for the coaches and schools involved.

“I’m just wanting to find out who wants me as much as I want them,” he said.

He posted a photo over the weekend from a visit to Texas-San Antonio and is expected to attend a junior day at Baylor this week.

Coming off a season in which he had 25 catches for 395 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, Bush is ranked as a three-star by 247Sports and the No. 54 wide receiver in the Class of 2018. Scout lists him as a four-star prospect and as the No. 49 wide receiver in the nation and No. 11 receiver in the Midlands.

As he plans his junior day appearances and campus visits and with spring football approaching, Bush does not yet have an invitation to The Opening Finals in Oregon in July. Only three players received invites at the first of the regionals. The next event is in Orlando this weekend.

“First, I need to receive an invitation,” he said, “and then my goals for The Opening Finals is for me to do even better than I did at the Houston regional in the drills, the one-on-ones and 7 on 7.”

We told you it would be changed: An offer from Missouri is now at the top of his feed.