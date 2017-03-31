Agnes Irwin (Pa.) moves into top 10 of latest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The McDonogh Eagles continue their incredible push into the record books, now owning a 163-game win streak that dates back to 2009. And though the Eagles remain atop this week’s Super 25 high school girls rankings, there’s plenty of shuffling in this week’s order, including some new teams, thanks to a slew of results in key regions.

One of the big movers this week, Agnes Irwin out of the Philadelphia Inter-Ac, jumps to No. 7 thanks to a win over WCAC powerhouse Good Counsel (Md.), now ranked No. 8.

The IAAM “A” Conference is well represented in this week’s rankings, but it’s a bit of a different mix as Archbishop Spalding and Bryn Mawr join the Super 25.

Long Island sees its presence in the Super 25 changed up as well, as St. Anthony’s, Shoreham-Wading River and Northport are among additional new faces this week.