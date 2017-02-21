AIA announces five finalists for executive director position

Five finalists have emerged to become the new executive director at the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Harold Slemmer, who has been executive director since 1999, is retiring after the current school year.

The candidates will be interviewed on March 1, and Slemmer’s replacement will be introduced at the March 20 executive board meeting.

The candidates are:

David Hines, AIA assistant executive director

Anna Battle, Tempe Union assistant superintendent for district operations

Dr. Steve Beebe, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows principal

Mike Sivertson, coordinator of athletics and business operations at Peoria Unified School District

Eddie Bonine, executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association

Follow azcentral sports for more info on the five candidates later Tuesday.