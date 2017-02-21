AIA announces five finalists for executive director position

Five finalists have emerged to become the new executive director at the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Harold Slemmer, who has been executive director since 1999, is retiring after the current school year.
The candidates will be interviewed on March 1, and Slemmer’s replacement will be introduced at the March 20 executive board meeting.
The candidates are:
David Hines, AIA assistant executive director
Anna Battle, Tempe Union assistant superintendent for district operations
Dr. Steve Beebe, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows principal
Mike Sivertson, coordinator of athletics and business operations at Peoria Unified School District
Eddie Bonine, executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association
