AIA legislative council approves year-round practice

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s legislative council voted on Friday to allow year-round practice for high school sports teams.

The proposal would allow coaches to practice any time during the school year and it applies to all sports, although football teams would be prohibited from using helmets and shoulder pads. The measure passed by a 39-5 vote. There was no discussion on the measure.

The proposal goes into effect July 1.

BORDOW: All-year practice proposal a bad idea

OBERT: Coaches could gain year-round control of athletes if proposal passes

A main reason for moving in this direction is coaches feeling a loss of control in the advent of club sports and how 7-on-7 all-star teams from various schools are taking off.