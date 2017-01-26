Airline claims 1-5A wrestling title

The Airline Vikings took home the District 1-5A wrestling championship at Parkway High School on Wednesday night with a 54-28 win over the host team.

The Vikings came from behind early in the match as they won the last five contests in order to clinch the title. The Parkway Panthers took an early 28-18 lead eight matches into the contest from wins by Ryan Huckaby (145), Toby Fontentot (152), and Carson Sanders (170).

Matt Salinas made a 12-second pin in the 196-pound class followed up by a 46-second pin in the 220-pound class by Alex Davilla that gave the Vikings the momentum to win the last five matches.

“This is the first time that we’ve done a district tournament so it was a great experience and I’m hoping it will set us up for a good regional tournament on Saturday,’’ Airline coach John Walden said. “Parkway is usually our big competition so it was nice to get a win here and hopefully on Saturday we can continue the winning streak.”

In the first round, Airline dominated Evangel with a final of 72-12. All contests within the match were pins in the first period. Darrell Evans dominated for the Vikings with a 33-second pin in 182-pound weight class. Christian Walden and Dakota Brace also added victories to the Vikings total. Evangel points came in from Aaron Evers (152) and Trey White (285). Each had pins.

Parkway defeated Byrd 68-12 in it first-round match. Parkway controlled the match as it had six first-period pins to seal the victory. Toby Fontenot (152) won his contest in 44 seconds, Carson Sanders pinned his opponent in 44 seconds, and Brandon Nelson tied the fastest pin of the night with a 12-second pin in his match. Cameron Vaughn (130) and Jamareon Sheppard (182) won each match in 59 seconds and 45 seconds, respectively.

Byrd’s larger classes helped the Jackets grab the third place prize away from Evangel with a 47-29 final. Byrd’s Shepherd stole away a 45- second pin in the 182-pound class. Evangel grappled tough matches throughout the contest as full time matches in the three of the nine contested matches. Evangel’s White once again pulled out another under minute performance in the 295-pound class.