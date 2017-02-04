Airline claims Bossier Parish wrestling title

Airline Vikings wrestled away a fourth consecutive parish title at home on Friday night.

The Vikings took a 4-0 record in the round robin tournament with victories over Parkway, Bossier, Haughton, and Benton. The Vikings have added the parish title to their trophy case along with a string of other titles in the past couple of weeks in preparation for the state tournament on Feb 10-11 at Century Link Center in Bossier City.

“We will be ready for the state tournament and to do this is an outstanding opportunity for us to come out here to represent Bossier Parish,’’ Airline coach John Walden said. “We came out and took care of our business. I’m all about the guys coming out here and taking care of business, doing the right thing.

“When we go forward, be as a team. All about the team unity. Going into the next week, I preach team unity. No distractions. We’ve got five days to go in and prepare and take care of business. We are going in on all week with a mindset. We want to be one of the top three teams in the state in Division I. The kids know that, I know that, and we’re preaching it. I love these kids and I can’t say enough about them. I appreciate what they do.”

Airline took seven of the individual titles based on the their records during the tournament: Dakota Brace (106), Peyton Bass (113), Tucker Almond (132), Josh Partin (138), Christian Walden (160), Darrell Evans (182), and Matt Salinas (193). Christian Walden continued his unbeaten streak heading into the state tournament.

The Parkway Panthers picked up second place with a 3-1 record. Parkway picked up four of the individual titles as it prepares for the Division II tournament next week. Individual winners were Daryl Nichols, Jr. (120), Trey Fontenot (126), Nicholas Dean (145) and Toby Fontenot (152).

Benton pulled out a 42-36 victory over Bossier to snag the the third-place trophy with a 2-2 record. Jordan Myles continued his undefeated record to capture the sole individual title for the Tigers in the 170-pound division.

Bossier’s lone win came against Haughton as it finished with a 1-3 record. Bossier’s Kevin Bonapart took home individual honors in the 220 division. Haughton finished winless, but Johnny VanVeckhoven dominated the 285 division and took home individual honors.