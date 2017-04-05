Airline tops Byrd; takes 1-5A lead

Airline got RBI singles or doubles from five different players in rolling past Byrd 8-1 Tuesday night on Viking Drive in the first of two matchups this week from the District 1-5A leaders.

The Vikings (16-10, 5-0) punched across four runs in the third inning thanks to a double from Cole Broadway, a single by Cameron Parikh and a sac fly by Jonathan Brandon in support of pitcher Chase Hodges. Hodges limited the potent Jacket offense to just three hits with the lone Byrd (12-13, 6-1) run coming in the sixth on a single by Blaine Hardy followed four batters later by an RBI single from Chris Robinson.

“Chase really threw the ball well, and he’s one who never threw varsity ball until this season,” Airline coach Toby Todd said. “He had really good command of his pitches and we gave him enough offense.”

In between, it was all Airline, which collected six hits off Will Dorris, along with a pair of walks and two hit batters.

The Vikings picked up a single run in the fourth when Anthony Mulrenin reached on an error and scored on a long single by Bryson Connell. Airline had another 3-run inning in the fifth when Parikh was hit by a pitch to open the frame, Brandon and Josh James singled in back-to-back at-bats and Mulrenin doubled. That ran the score to 8-0 and put the game out of reach for Byrd.

“Airline played really well. They put pressure on us, especially on the base paths, and we didn’t handle it very well,” Byrd coach Greg Williams said. “I felt like we were on our heels for much of the game. Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance.”

The Jackets finally got something going in the sixth with Hardy, Jonathan Finch, Charlie Barham and Robinson reaching base, but Hodges worked out of trouble and left the bases loaded.

“I had my off-speed going for me tonight,” Hodges said. “Later in the game my curve started working. I love beating Byrd after losing to them in the playoffs the past couple of years.”

The two teams will meet again Thursday night in south Shreveport with Louisiana Tech signees Parikh and Fincher expected to throw against each other.

