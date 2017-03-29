Airline tops Southwood in benefit softball game​

The Airline softball team raised $1,184 Tuesday night for the family of Emilie Gibson, a 9 year old suffering from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive brain tumor that controls body functions.

The team hosted Gibson Monday afternoon for some fun and games, then let the youngster throw out the first pitch at the game against Southwood. Lady Cowboys’ coach Wade Strother helped pay for game officials so more money could be raised.

The Lady Vikings won the game 10-0 with Lexi Gray blasting a home run and Hannah Hutson going 3-for-3. Jessica Baffuto, Caroline Easom and Jessica Grubbs contributed a pair of hits apiece in support of Hutson.

North DeSoto 9, Benton 2: At Benton, the Lady Griffins (20-3, 6-0) clinched their half of the District 1-4A race and will play Minden at 5 p.m. Thursday at Airline for the district title. NSU signee E.C. Delafield hit a homerun, while Louisiana Tech signee Bayli Simon had two doubles and 4 RBIs on the day. Bailey McMillian added a triple for coach Lori McFerren. The Lady Tigers were led by Hallie Saintignan and Abi Kent with a pair of hits apiece. Taylor Jones added a double.

Evangel 11, Haughton 0: At Evangel, Tally Turnbow collected three doubles and 4 RBIs in leading the Lady Eagles to the District 1-5A victory. Emily Deramus, Taylor Mayo and Ellie Dubois collected a pair of hits, while Megan LaBoy managed a triple. Haughton managed just one hit, a double by Lady Dodson, off Deramus.

Lakeside 7, North Caddo 1: Abby Zemaitaitis had a pair of hits and Paige Garland contributed three RBIs for Lakeside in the win over the Lady Rebels. Laney Taylor was the winning pitcher.

