Airline win vs. Byrd sets up Thursday showdown

It would be easy to forgive the fans of Airline and Byrd for seeming a bit laid back during Tuesday night’s matchup between District 1-5A leaders at the Airline field.

The game lacked the drama that usually inhabits games between these cross-river rivals. Maybe that was because the temperature was absolutely perfect or maybe it was because they’ll meet again on Thursday evening in south Shreveport.

Sure there was the usual derisive banter from the dugouts, mostly from the Viking side since coach Toby Todd’s club had the upper hand on this night in the 8-1 victory. But there was little else to indicate the Vikings or the Jackets needed this win more than the other.

A lot of the sedation came from a dominating pitching performance by Airline’s Chase Hodges, who limited Byrd’s dangerous lineup to just three hits – a harmless double by Andrew Maloney in the fifth, and singles from Blaine Hardy and Chris Robinson in the sixth that led to Byrd’s only run.

“Chase really threw the ball well, and he’s one who never threw varsity ball until this season,” Airline coach Toby Todd said. “He had really good command of his pitches and we gave him enough offense.”

The mellow game sets up a critical showdown Thursday, which is expected to feature future Louisiana Tech teammates Cameron Parikh and Jonathan Fincher facing off on the mound. That should be a good one.

In Tuesday’s game, the Vikings (15-10, 5-0) got hits from a half-dozen players off Byrd starter Will Dorris, who also allowed two walks and hit a pair of batters.

The Vikings punched across four runs in the third inning thanks to a double from Cole Broadway, a single by Parikh and a sac fly by Jonathan Brandon. As it turned out, that would be all the Vikings needed as the Jackets couldn’t put much together offensively until the sixth inning.

“Airline played really well. They put pressure on us, especially on the base paths, and we didn’t handle it very well,” Byrd coach Greg Williams said. “I felt like we were on our heels for much of the game. Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance.”

The Vikings picked up a single run in the fourth when Anthony Mulrenin reached on an error and scored on a long single by Bryson Connell. Airline had another 3-run inning in the fifth when Parikh was hit by a pitch to open the frame, Brandon and Josh James singled in back-to-back at-bats and Mulrenin doubled. That ran the score to 8-0 and put the game out of reach for Byrd.

The Jackets finally got something going in the sixth with Hardy, Jonathan Finch, Charlie Barham and Robinson reaching base, but Hodges worked out of trouble and left the bases loaded after giving up a single run.

“I had my off-speed going for me tonight,” Hodges said. “Later in the game my curve started working. I love beating Byrd after losing to them in the playoffs in the past.”

Parikh did the most damage for the Vikings, scoring two runs and knocking in another. On Thursday, his arm will be more critical to the success of the Vikings than his bat, as both teams continue maneuvering for playoff seeding. Airline is currently No. 16 in LHSAA Class 5A, while Byrd is No. 10 in Division I.

