Airline's David Duhon decides to retire

Airline girls’ basketball coach David Duhon has announced his retirement after 23 years at the school, adccording to Airline athletic director Ronnie Coker.

Duhon coached in one LHSAA state final contest, three Sweet Sixteens and compiled 481 victories in his career on Viking Drive. He has spent 34 years in the coaching profession, according to an email from Coker. He coached at Haynesville and Byrd before moving to Airline.

The Lady Vikings made 20 state playoff appearances in his 23 years and his teams averaged 21 wins per campaign.

Coker said in the email he will launch an immediate search for Duhon’s successor.

