Airline’s McConathy introduced at school

Newly named Airline girls’ basketball coach Lyndzee McConathy eyed her son, Myles, trying to sneak an early cupcake off the table in front of the gathering in the Airline gym on Wednesday afternoon.

The theft was thwarted, but McConathy apologized anyway just as she was introduced in her upcoming job to members of the boys and girls teams, along with other school personnel and the media. Currently still working at Lakeside in Sibley, McConathy will move to Airline permanently once the school year ends.

She was coached by her Airline predecessor, David Duhon, several years ago in an All-Star game.

“He challenged me and said a couple things that stuck with me throughout the whole process,” McConathy said. “I never knew then how God has a funny way of turning things in a full circle. I thank God, my family and the Airline administration for giving me this opportunity.”

Airline principal Jason Rowland said he has seen McConathy grow as a person.

“There was no one else who came close to coach McConathy,” Rowland said of the interview process. “I was told that the way the girls at Lakeside gravitated toward her was special.”

Green Oaks seeking new boys’ basketball coach

Green Oaks principal Marvin Alexander plans to interview eight candidates for his vacant boys’ basketball coaching position next week.

Giants’ coach Joseph Anderson has accepted the role of assistant principal at Woodlawn for next school year.

“We had been grooming Joseph in administration for a while, so we knew it was just a matter of time,” Alexander said. “We will be looking for someone who will hold the kids accountable for the academic success and who will lead by example.”

Seamster headed to free throw nationals

Shreveport sharp shooter Donovan Seamster has become one of 72 national finalists for the Elks National Hoop Shoot competition, slated for April 22 in Chicago.

Elks Lodge No. 122 has sponsored Seamster throughout the selection process and is sending him to nationals in the 12- to 13-year-old division. More than 3.2 million youth ages 8-13 attempt to qualify for nationals, according to local coordinator Jody Blackwell. Seamster won the state contest, then competed in regionals against shooters from Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.

Seamster converted 23 of 25 free throws at the regional to shoot his way to Chicago. National winners have their names inscribed on a plaque in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Castor softball slugging way to victories

The Castor softball team has been on a roll so far to begin the season. The Lady Tigers are 14-2 on the season and are currently 2-0 in district play.

Already with 15 homeruns on the season, Castor is led by senior Faith Nailes with five, twins Kassidy Giddens with three and Kelsey Giddens with four, Zoey Cheatwood with 2 and freshman Macey Moss with 1.

The Lady Tigers recently defeated Quitman 11-0 with two pitchers combining for the shutout.

LHSCA Softball All-Stars gets addition

Haughton slugger Lacey Dodson has been added to the West team roster for the 2017 Louisiana High School Coaches’ Association All-Star softball games coming in May at Louisiana College in Pineville.

Calvary’s Sarah Chamberlain and Emily Daniel, along with North DeSoto’s Bayli Simon and EC Delafield will also compete on the West team.

