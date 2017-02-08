Airline’s Walden leads area wrestling seeds

Airline’s Christian Walden heads a small group of area wrestlers who go into this week’s state championships as top seeds.

The state championships are Friday and Saturday and will be held at the CenturyLink Center.

Walden, 41-0 on the season, is the top seed in the Division I 160-pound weight class. He is the only area wrestler in Division I to earn a No. 1 seed.

In Division II, Parkway’s Trevor Tamburo is the No. 1 seed in the 132-pound weight class. Tamburo is 27-4 this season. Parkway’s Matthew Pitts is the No. 1 seed in the 138-pound weight class at 36-5 on the season.

Airline claims Bossier Parish wrestling title

Airline has several seeded wrestlers besides Walden. Those seeded wrestlers include: Dakota Brace (No. 4, 106), Peyton Bass (No. 7, 113), Thomas Barringer (No. 4, 126), Tucker Almond (No. 7, 132), Josh Partin (No. 4, 138), Darrell Evans (No. 4, 182), Matt Salinas (No. 2, 195), Alex Davila (No. 8, 220), and Jamarcus Gay (No. 8, 285).

In Division II, Parkway had several wrestlers earn top eight seeds. Joshua Keeler (No. 5, 106), Zachary Harper (No. 3, 113), Darryl Nicholas (No. 6, 120), Trey Fontenot (No. 4, 126), Toby Fontenot (No. 5, 145), Ryan Huckaby (No. 2, 152), Dalton Driggers (No. 2, 160), Carson Sanders (No. 6, 170), and Kaleb Garcia (No. 7, 182).

Evangel claims city wrestling championship

Other seeded area wrestlers in Division II include: North DeSoto’s Richard Mack (No. 7, 126), Bossier’s William Teppenpaw (No. 6, 145), North DeSoto’s Chase Bates (No. 3, 152), North DeSoto’s Cody Hickman (No. 3, 160), Benton’s Jordan Myles (No. 2, 170), Caddo Magnet’s Jacob Crusan (No. 4, 182), Haughton’s Daniel Monroe (No. 2, 195), North DeSoto’s Christopher Norris (No. 4, 220), and Haughton’s Johnny VaVeckhoven (No. 5, 285).

Seeded area wrestlers in Division III include: Evangel’s Caleb Lenard (No. 6, 106), Lakeside’s Nathan Willis (No. 4, 138), Loyola Reese Ebarb (No. 4, 182), Lakeside’s Mason Sparks (No. 6, 182), Lakeside’s Noah Willis (No. 4, 220), Lakeside’s D.J. Harvey (No. 2, 285), and Evangel’s Trey White (No. 3, 285).