Ala. baseball coach suspended pending investigation of argument with umpire

Florence baseball coach suspended pending investigation of fiery argument with umpire https://t.co/tF5yHstu7i pic.twitter.com/eaL3ohVytQ — AL.com H.S. Sports (@aldotcomPreps) March 22, 2017

An Alabama baseball coach has been suspended from his coaching duties pending the results of an investigation into an on-field incident during a game over the weekend.

The suspension of Florence (Ala.) coach Steve Garrett stems from an altercation Saturday’s game at Enterprise in which Garrett was alleged to have made contact with an umpire while arguing balls and strikes, according to the Florence Times Daily.

Florence interim superintendent Connie Wallace confirmed to the Times Daily that there is an investigation underway but declined to go into specifics citing it as “a personnel matter.” Garrett did not coach Florence’s 9-4 win over Florence Central on Tuesday. If the ban is upheld, Garrett will be suspended for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Enterprise coach J.D. Pruitt confirmed to the Times Daily that he submitted a letter to the AHSAA contradicting the report turned in by the umpiring crew and in support of Garrett.

“It’s very unfortunate that it happened,” Pruitt said. “It’s disappointing that the crew allowed that to happen and fabricated the truth that might cost Coach Garrett the rest of the year.”

You can read the rest of the Times Daily story on the suspension here.