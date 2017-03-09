Ala. baseball teams facing fines, forfeits after on-field altercation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — An incident during the Friday night Marbury (Ala.) High versus Prattville (Ala.) High baseball game led to the suspension from play of all 18 varsity Prattville players and all 14 varsity Marbury players, Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee confirmed Thursday morning.

The incident also lead to the forfeiture of 20 percent of the games on the teams’ schedule; for Prattville the next six games and for Marbury the next five, he said.

“The coaches know this behavior is not acceptable, and the administration from both schools know this behavior is not acceptable,” Agee said. “Now maybe the players have learned this behavior is not acceptable.

“Honestly, I’m flat out embarrassed by this. We won’t tolerate this type of activity. We are trying to teach these young men the importance of sportsmanship. There are consequences for your actions, and now the players should realize that there are consequences for their actions.”

The game was held at Prattville High.

Agee declined to release the names of the players involved, citing board of education policy of not commenting on disciplinary actions involving students.

Rumors of a dugout-clearing brawl floating around the community and on social media are false, Agee said. It all started with a “bang-bang play” at home plate, he said.

“The Marbury catcher tagged out the Prattville runner on a slide play at home,” Agee said. “It was a legal play. The Marbury catcher and Prattville base runner faced one another and started jaw jacking. The home plate umpire separated the players and regained control of the game.”

That’s when the on deck Prattville hitter left the on deck circle and went over and shoved the Marbury catcher, Agee said. The Prattville on deck hitter left the bat in the on deck circle, Agee, said. All Marbury players on the field left their positions and all Prattville and Marbury players left their respective dugouts and took the field, he said.

“There was no other physical contact other than the Prattville on deck batter shoving the Marbury catcher,” Agee said. “The coaches from both teams, administrators from both schools and umpires calling the game did a tremendous job in regaining control of the situation and preventing any further physical contact between the teams.”

Agee provided a copy of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s report of the incident, with players names redacted, for review by the Montgomery Advertiser. The report verified Agee’s account. The report also stated that the incident occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning with bases loaded and one out.

After umpires, administrators and coaches regained control it was determined that the game could not continue because all players had left their positions or dugouts, and neither team had enough eligible players, Agee said. Following AHSAA rules, the game ended in a double forfeit, he said.

Agee said he determined that the next two games on Saturday would also be a forfeits for each team.

“I talked with Steve Savarese on the phone at 10 o’clock Friday night,” Agee said of the AHSAA executive director. “We knew the suspensions for the players were coming, and that the forfeits were coming. So I made the executive decision to begin the forfeits with the two games that were scheduled for Saturday.”

Under AHSAA bylaws and National Federation rules, if players come off the bench or leave their positions during play, they are suspended from play for 20 percent of the teams’ total number of regular season games, Agee said.

Along with the forfeits, each time has to pay a series of fines. The AHSAA letter stated that Prattville High was levied a $500 fine assessed to the school and ejection fines for the 18 players involved at $5,400, or a $300 per player fine.

Marbury High also received a $500 fine assessed to the school and ejection fines totaling $4,200 for the 14 players involved, again for a $300 per player fine.

The AHSAA allows for reductions in fines if players take sportsmanship training within 10 days of the incident. The total fines, with reductions, for Prattville High are $2,200 and Marbury High at $1,800, Agee confirmed.