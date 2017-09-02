Ala. football team wins OT thriller on botched PAT, unplanned two-point conversion

One of the age-old football dilemmas facing coaches is whether to go for two when your team scores to go down by a point at the end of a game.

Sometimes, like in Friday’s game between a pair of Huntsville, Ala., foes, that decision takes care of itself in a wild fashion.

Lee (Huntsville) quarterback and holder Noah Watkins scored a 2-point conversion off a botched PAT in overtime to earn his team a thrilling 24-23 win over Grissom.

As AL.com tells it, Watkins couldn’t get a clean hold of the snap, so he scooped the ball and ran around the right end to win his team’s season opener.

That wild finish came after Watkins hit Darious Taylor for a 13-yard touchdown in the bottom half of overtime. Grissom had opened the extra session with a Mel Dantzler 10-yard touchdown run.

Grissom (1-1) had rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit to force OT.

Watkins completed 6-of-11 passes for 110 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But it was his overtime scramble off of a broken play that will likely live on in the memories of those who were there.