Alabama-bound Jarez Parks wins Fla. state championship in shot put, discus

Jarez Parks has experienced quite a bit of uncertainty over the past several months, but there was no uncertainty at the Florida state high school track and field championships.

Parks, who has an eventful National Signing Day, easily took home gold in both the shot put and discus.

The Sebastian River (Fla.) senior has now won three consecutive discus championships.

Parks’ college football future remains a bit murky. He remained a solid Alabama commit even after being offered a gray shirt, meaning he wouldn’t be able to take the field until 2018.

According to a report from 247Sports, Parks’ high school coach says there’s a ’60 percent’ chance he could suit up for the Tide this fall.

Below are Parks’ highlights from his junior season.