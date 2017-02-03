Alabama boys basketball game finishes 16-8, was tied 6-6 at halftime

The 2016 edition annual football rivalry game between Opelika (Ala.) and Auburn finished as a 28-0 Opelika victory. The annual basketball game between the pair had four fewer points.

If ever there was an argument to introduce shot clocks to high school basketball, the 2017 Auburn-Opelika basketball face off was it. The game between neighboring rivals finished with a score of 16-8, in favor of the Auburn Tigers. According to the Opelika-Auburn News’ Evan McCullers, the two teams finished the first half knotted at six after Opelika hit a three-pointer at the buzzer of the first half.

The game was an epic edition of dual-stalling tactics, with both teams holding the ball and running down the clock. The largest lead in the first half was three points before Auburn broke the game open with six points in the third and, eventually, another three buckets in the final period. Opelika could manage just one more basket the entire game, prompting McCullers to author one of the more surreal yet accurate sports tweets of recent months:

At the end of three, Auburn leads 12-6. Going to take a miracle for the Bulldogs to pull this one out without shooting. — Evan McCullers (@EvanMcCullers) February 3, 2017

Wondering what a 16-8 game looks like? Let’s just say it’s as enthralling as you might imagine:

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? pic.twitter.com/LFzdcbliNj — Evan McCullers (@EvanMcCullers) February 3, 2017

Again, here’s McCullers, making a topical request of Opelika-Auburn News sports editor Dana Sulonen: