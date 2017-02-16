Alabama Coaches Association mini-clinic headlined by Jim Harbaugh, not Nick Saban

If ever there was an apparent snub, this is it: Rather than bring in perennial national title favorite Alabama coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Coaches Association has asked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to headline its annual AHSAA Football Lunch & Learn mini clinic.

As noted by 247 Sports, Harbaugh is headlining the coaching clinic with Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who is new on the scene after serving as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State and, earlier in his career, as a high school football coach in Alabama.

Choosing Harbaugh ahead of Saban or Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn may seem like a major slight, but the two in-state coaching stars were previously forced to drop out of the 2014 event they were scheduled to co-headline by a change in NCAA regulations.

Those have since been relaxed to allow Division I coaches back in, leading to Harbaugh’s emergence this year as the Michigan head coach attempts to make up for a lack of satellite camp opportunities in the southeast.

That will bring Harbaugh back to Alabama in early March, speaking to the coaches who he hopes will help connect him to some of the top talent far from Michigan’s home turf.